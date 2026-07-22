ITV Studios Unveils ‘Steve Penk’s Animal Radio FM’

ITV Studios’ Creative Network has partnered with British radio prankster Steve Penk on a new digital-first comedy series, which launches today.

Steve Penk’s Animal Radio FM – available via dedicated Youtube and TikTok channels, and through digital experts, Zoo 55 — is set in a pirate radio station run by animals.

Perched on the top floor of a crumbling tower block and overlooking a sprawling cityscape, cats, rats, chickens and an ever-growing cast of eccentric creatures operate the pirate station, broadcasting chaos to unsuspecting human callers below.

Combining nostalgia, cutting-edge technology and absurdist humour, the series creates a distinctive new visual universe where human-like radio hosts relive some of Penk’s most outrageous prank calls ever broadcast.