ZDF Content Soon to Be Available on ProSiebenSat.1’s Joyn

Germany’s ZDF and ProSiebenSat.1 have reached a content partnership that will bring ZDF’s streaming offering to ProSiebenSat.1’s Joyn platform beginning later this year.

Under the agreement, Joyn users will be able to access ZDF’s news, documentaries, cultural, factual and entertainment programming free of charge and without advertising through an integrated interface, while the public broadcaster will continue to operate its own streaming service.

The companies said the deal reflects Germany’s revised State Media Treaty, which encourages greater cooperation between public and commercial broadcasters, and is intended to improve the discoverability of local content in an increasingly competitive streaming market.