wedotv Inks First Distribution Deal in India

FAST channel provider wedotv has entered the Indian market for the first time through a distribution partnership with Samsung TV Plus.

The agreement brings four wedotv FAST channels to Samsung Smart TV users across India: wedotv Big Stories (in partnership with BIG Media), wedotv Cars (created with Motorvision), wedotv Movies, and wedotv Sports, offering viewers a curated mix of factual entertainment, automotive content, movies and sports.

With this launch, the company has introduced FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus across 13 territories, including recent launches in the Middle East and North Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Photo courtesy of HBA