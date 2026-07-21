Utopai To Produce Animated Feature Based on Mike Bender’s Book

California-based AI-native entertainment company Utopai Studios will develop and produce an animated feature based on Mike Bender’s bestselling children’s book The Most Serious Fart.

Bender will write the screenplay and direct the film, which is planned for theatrical release. Russell Hollander will serve as producer.

The Most Serious Fart follows Siegfried, an exceptionally serious fart who is frustrated that farts are always treated as a joke. Determined to change how the world sees him, Siegfried sets out on a journey that ultimately teaches him to embrace who he is and find friendship, fun, and a sense of belonging.

Bender previously co-wrote and produced the Sony Pictures comedy Not Another Teen Movie. He is also the author of the children’s books Bored Panda, The End Is Just the Beginning, The Book About Nothing, and the co-author of Awkward Family Photos.

Hollander’s producing credits include Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg; Adulthood starring Josh Gad; the ensemble romantic comedy Valentine’s Day, directed by Garry Marshall; and the upcoming Honeymoon With Harry starring Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal at Amazon Studios.