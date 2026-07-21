FIFA World Cup in Dollars & Cents

The real winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been, without doubt, FIFA, the Switzerland-based governing body of international football that organized the first 48-team World Cup, jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

Buoyed by the tournament’s expanded format and the addition of the enlarged FIFA Club World Cup to its commercial cycle, FIFA is expected to generate more than U.S.$13 billion in revenue for the 2023-2026 period. That compares with U.S.$7.6 billion from the 2019-2022 cycle, which culminated in the Qatar World Cup.

The growth continues a long-term upward trend in FIFA’s finances. Previous World Cups generated approximately U.S.$6.4 billion in revenue in Russia (2018), U.S.$5.7 billion in Brazil (2014), and U.S.$4.2 billion in South Africa (2010), reflecting the steadily increasing value of global media rights, sponsorships, and matchday revenues.

For the current cycle, media rights remain FIFA’s largest single source of income, accounting for about U.S.$3.925 billion. Hospitality and ticket sales are expected to contribute roughly U.S.$3 billion, while sponsorship agreements add another U.S.$1.786 billion. Together, these revenue streams underscore the World Cup’s status as one of the world’s most lucrative sporting events, with the expanded tournament creating additional inventory for broadcasters, commercial partners, and host venues.