The Movie Director as the Star

The Odyssey, the new Universal Pictures film, opened with U.S.$264.1 million worldwide ticket sales. The Wall Street Journal reported that “its opening was higher than many 2026 releases based on more current intellectual property, like Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Supergirl, and Scream 7.”

However, according to data from research firm Rentrak provided by Universal, 53 percent of The Odyssey moviegoers said the British film director Christopher Nolan was their primary reason they went to see the film.

“In response,” wrote the Journal, “studios that used to obsess over franchise management are devoting more energy to signing the most promising filmmakers. Those creators are getting seven- and eight-figure paydays to bring valuable brands to the big screen and increased budgets for original ideas.”

Photo credit: Universal Pictures