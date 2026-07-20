Seven.One Inks Multiple Format Deals

Seven.One Studios International has inked a number of international format deals.

Leading sales across reality titles, season 10 of lifestyle format Buying Blind has been commissioned by RTL Netherlands (alongside tapes of the Flemish Belgian version). Play Media has commissioned season 9 for Flemish-speaking Belgium, and also acquired tapes from RTL Netherlands. The format has also been optioned by Banijay for French-speaking Belgium.

In Italy, Sky Uno has recommissioned culinary competition My Restaurant Rocks (local title: 4 Ristoranti) for a twelfth season, as well as licensing a tranche of tapes of the format. Originally produced by Good Times Fernsehproduktion for kabel eins in Germany, the format has yielded several long-running adaptations across Europe.

Schiller Street has been ordered to series by ERT in Greece, where the 40-episode season launched earlier this year. The format has also been optioned by Banijay in Italy. Meanwhile, comedy gameshow format Clever! has been recommissioned by Tele Quebec for season 17, for a bumper 72 episodes, with an additional 25 special episodes.

Reality dating format Match My Ex – which launched at MIPCOM 2025 and is currently airing its hit second season for Joyn in Germany – has been attracting interest in North America, where the format has been optioned by Range Studios. The format sees celebrity singles hand over the matchmaking reins to their ex-lovers for a new twist on the traditional reality dating format.

TTV Poland has recommissioned feelgood format Real Men for a ninth season. The series follows five overweight pairs on an inspiring journey to improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

Meanwhile, long-running sciencetainment magazine format Galileo is set to return to Estonia on Kanal 2.