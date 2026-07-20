MIPCOM Unveils Microdrama, AI Program Additions

MIPCOM Cannes — set to take place October 12-15, 2026 in Cannes — has unveiled new program additions for its 2026 edition.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior, said: “We’re seeing entirely new sectors of the entertainment business mature at remarkable speed. What were emerging trends only a year ago, from vertical storytelling and creator-led businesses to AI-powered production, are now attracting investment, generating scalable business models and becoming an increasingly important part of the global content economy.”

Anthony E. Zuiker, creator of the CSI TV franchise, will take the Grand Auditorium stage for the global debut of Cinemalistics, a new platform featuring AI-powered motion picture and short documentary versions of breaking true crime events. Anatolii Kasianov, co-founder and Co-CEO of Holywater Tech, will take the stage in a separate MIP Headliner session.

The market will also bring together many of the executives shaping the rapidly evolving market of vertical storytelling and microdrama, including: Timothy Oh, COL Group; Maria Rua Aguete, Omdia; Alex Montalvo, GammaTime; Scott Brown, Second Rodeo Productions; Cassandra Yang, RJ RisingJoy; Stephen Liu, NetShort; Vivian Yin, Y+X Entertainment; and Jay Blumenfield, Jay & Tony Show Productions.

MIPCOM will also partner with The Media Odyssey podcast for a special recording examining the era of premium vertical television. Moderated by Evan Shapiro and Marion Ranchet, the conversation will feature RoseBerry Media CEO and co-founder Guy Hameiri and head of Business Development and co-founder Lior Friedman.

Additionally, the program will feature an invitation-only Global Microdrama & Vertical Leaders’ Summit, and a new official matchmaking platform that will introduce a dedicated Vertical Content Speed Matchmaking category.