‘Australian Ninja Warrior’ Returns on Ten in 2027

Reality competition Australian Ninja Warrior is set to air on Network 10 Australia in 2027.

Hosted by Robert Iwrin, Georgie Tunny and Beau Ryan, the new season features everyday Australians and elite athletes competing on the course, delivering heart-stopping runs, jaw-dropping falls and unforgettable triumphs.

Australian Ninja Warrior is produced by Endemol Shine Australia, part of Banijay Entertainment, and is based on the format ‘Sasuke’ produced by Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, distributed by Banijay Rights. The format is represented by Banijay Entertainment.

WPP’s Motion Entertainment is working with Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia to support the commercial development of the program, including partnership and brand opportunities.