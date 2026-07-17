Trump Calls For ABC, NBC to Lose TV Licenses

While the U.S. broadcast networks ABC and NBC did not carry President Donald Trump’s July 16, 2026, speech, CBS ended its live coverage five minutes before Trump finished speaking.

However, CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil explained, “Much of what the President has said [about the security of American elections] has been false.”

Following the planned primetime address on election fraud, President Trump called for ABC and NBC to lose their government licenses for declining to air his remarks.

Broadcast networks are not obligated to carry a President’s remarks live, and editorial decisions are generally based on the content and newsworthiness of the speech. When President Trump delivered a primetime address in April about the war with Iran, all major U.S. broadcast networks carried it live.