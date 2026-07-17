Bell Media Inks First Look Deal with ‘Pluribus’ Producer

Bell Media has inked a first-look development agreement with television producer Jeff Frost, and his production company, Bristol Circle Entertainment, to create original content for CTV and Crave.

“Jeff has spent decades identifying exceptional creative talent and developing some of TV’s most compelling stories including Breaking Bad, Outlander, and most recently Pluribus,” said Justin Stockman, VP, Global Content, Bell Media.

“Collaborating with Bell Media is a tremendous privilege and honor. I look forward to partnering with Justin Stockman, Carlyn Klebuc, Rachel Goldstein-Couto, and their exceptional teams to create acclaimed and ground-breaking series together,” said Jeff Frost, chairman and CEO, Bristol Circle Entertainment.

Bristol Circle Entertainment operates under the leadership of Jeff Frost, the former president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. Roosevelt Brown serves as head of Development.