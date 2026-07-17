Anton Enus to Sign Off from SBS World News After 27 Years

SBS’s long-serving news presenter and journalist Anton Enus has announced he will retire from SBS World News in September after an outstanding career at the national public broadcaster.

Born in South Africa, Enus moved to Australia and joined SBS in 1999 after 15 years working for the South African Broadcasting Corporation, where he covered landmark events including that country’s return to democracy in 1994.

Reflecting on his career at SBS, Enus said: “It seems extraordinary that the time has passed so quickly. It feels like just the other day that I walked into the newsroom for the first time, a newly arrived migrant from South Africa, looking for a job – any job. I was given a professional home and embraced by this family of broadcasters in a way that for me epitomised what multicultural Australia is all about. We are many but we’re also one. I will enjoy following SBS World News from afar.”

SBS managing director Jane Palfreyman said: “Anton has been a trusted face for SBS’s audience for over a quarter of a century and is a much-loved and valued member of the SBS newsroom and studio. We will miss him as much as our audience will. We want to congratulate him on a stellar journalistic career in Australia and beyond, and thank him for the brilliant service he has given our network. We wish him a happy retirement.’’