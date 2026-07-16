TIFF: The Market Launches Innovation Hub

TIFF: The Market, taking place in Toronto on September 10-16, 2026, has unveiled new details about its Innovation Hub, presented by the Canada Media Fund.

The curated selection of immersive concepts — eight projects from emerging and award-winning creators including a range of XR, VR, and Mixed Reality experiences — features World, North American, and Canadian premieres of projects from Canada, France, Denmark, the U.S., Germany, Belgium, Taiwan, Greenland, and the Netherlands.

“The Innovation Hub reflects where our industry is headed, bringing together visionary creators, breakthrough technologies, and new approaches to storytelling that are redefining how content is developed, produced, and experienced,” said Charles Tremblay, head of the Market.

“TIFF’s 51-year legacy is rooted in transformational experiences that influence the way audiences see themselves and the world. The Innovation Hub is an expansion of this commitment, and an acknowledgment of the immersive format as a growing creative force,” said Geoff Macnaughton, VP, Market Programming & Theatrical.

Alongside the Hub, delegates will have access to a slate of innovation-focused programming, including Speakers’ Summit Talks that feature Hub Project creators sharing behind-the-scenes insights about their inspiration and process, and panels that explore the value of scaling intellectual property across multiple mediums.

Located on the 200-level of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the Innovation Hub will be accessible to registered delegates throughout the seven-day Market.