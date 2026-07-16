“The Lady Grace Mysteries” Heads to Multiple Territories

Federation Kids & Family and ZDF Studios inked a number of broadcaster sales for the first and second season of The Lady Grace Mysteries.

Based on the children’s detective fiction novels of the same name, The Lady Grace Mysteries blends the magic of the historical Elizabethan Golden Age with contemporary teenage life.

The series follows 14-year-old Lady Grace Cavendish, the world’s first female teenage detective, working as a private spy for Queen Elizabeth I and navigating the dangerous waters of royal politics in an English court full of plots, threats, and mystery.

Season 1, which premiered four months ago on the BBC, has been acquired by Italian state broadcaster RAI, as well as NHK (Japan), HOT (Israel), ABC (Australia), Radio Canada (Canada), RTS (Switzerland), YLE (Finland), NRK (Norway) and NPO (The Netherlands).

HOT, ABC and RTS have also acquired season 2, which begins principal photography this month.

The Lady Grace Mysteries is produced by Cottonwood Media, Coolabi Productions and commissioned by ZDF Studios and BBC Children’s and Education.