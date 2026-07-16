The Africa Channel, SabaiHealth Team Up

The Africa Channel and SabaiHealth are collaborating to help members of the African diaspora support the everyday health and well-being of family back home. SabaiHealth offers Sabai, a free, multilingual care companion on WhatsApp.

Each year the African diaspora sends more than $100 billion home — more than foreign aid, arriving directly in the hands of families. Yet the daily acts of care are harder to send across the distance and this collaboration aims to help close that gap.

Since its commercial launch earlier in 2026, Sabai has exchanged more than 100,000 messages and answered close to 44,000 health questions across Southeast Asia, India and select African markets. More than half of monthly active users return week after week, and six in ten exchange four or more messages in a single conversation — with nutrition and healthy-eating support the most common reason people reach out.

The collaboration will begin with diaspora-facing awareness and education in the U.S., then expand into deeper community programs developed alongside local health, NGO, telecom, technology and government partners.