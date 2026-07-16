Pixie, Silverlining Go “Inside the Langham”

Pixie Productions and production finance broker and distributor Silverlining Rights have joined forces on a new six-part ITV series, Inside The Langham: Britain’s First Grand Hotel.

The series, which is also supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales, will launch from July 21 on ITV1 and ITVX.

Inside The Langham: Britain’s First Grand Hotel has exclusive access to the staff and guests at the luxury London hotel as it prepares for its 160th anniversary. With five kitchens under the watchful eye of Culinary Director and superstar chef Michel Roux Jr., the series reveals how The Langham competes with other high-end London hotels to attract visitors to its restaurants and rooms.

The series also travels to Venice with senior managers to inspect the new Langham Hotel being created on the site of a historic Murano glass factory.

Silverlining brokered the ITV deal and brought in additional financing in the form of pre-sales from TV 2 Denmark and SBS Australia.

The series has also been sold to APT (U.S.), Ananey Paramount (Israel), Sky (New Zealand), and RTE (Ireland) with Silverlining Rights as the exclusive worldwide distribution partner.