Wall of Entertainment And Chronicle Media Partner On Audience Growth

Wall of Entertainment entered a multi-series partnership with audience simulation platform Chronicle Media to develop audience discovery and growth for its first U.S. series.

The partnership will see Chronicle Media utilize its frontier AI models to drive viewer acquisition and organic channel growth two influencer-led game shows on Wall of Entertainment’s YouTube channel. Chronicle’s platform will support Wall of Entertainment’s recently launched series Substitute Teacher (pictured) and House Rules, which premieres on July 16, 2026.

Hosted by actor and content creator Charles Brockman III, Substitute Teacher is a character-driven comedy game show that pits contestants against each other in rounds of trivia and physical challenges. Musician and creator Laro Benz hosts House Rules, a game show that features two couples who compete against each other. Both series stream on Tubi in the U.S.