Netflix Begins Production On ‘Queenpin’

Netflix started production on the new series Queenpin, created by Daniel Écija.

Produced by Good Mood Productions Mediawan for Netflix, Queenpin is based on the novel of the same name by Ulises Bértolo. The story follows Diana García, a young woman who flees to Madrid to escape a terrible past. With her friends Penélope and Maricarmen, she ends up leading one of the most ruthless drug cartels in 1990s Spain.

The cast features Elena Rivera, Maxi Iglesias, Laura Weissmahr, and Lola Rodríguez.