Konami Inks Licensing Agreement With Mad Cave Studios For ‘Contra’

Konami Cross Media NY signed a licensing agreement with Mad Cave Studios to develop and publish a comic book based on Konami’s video game franchise Contra.

The partnership encompasses a 12-issue comic run, multiple trade paperback volumes, and a deluxe edition. The deal covers major territories, including the United States, Canada, Latin America, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Jennifer Coleman, senior vice president, Licensing and Marketing at Konami Cross Media NY, commented, “Mad Cave Studios has a proven pedigree for delivering high-impact narratives across a diverse range of genres. We are thrilled to partner with a publisher that shares our passion for the IP and has the creative vision to expand the Contra universe for both long-time fans and new readers.”