‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ Joins Seven Network In 2027

Australia’s Seven Network confirmed that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will join the network’s entertainment programming in 2027.

Created by Lifted Entertainment, and distributed internationally by ITV Studios, the iconic reality format brings in a cast of celebrities to tackle unforgettable trials and compete for the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

The series will debut on Seven and 7plus in 2027.

Angus Ross, managing director of Television and Streaming, at Southern Cross Media Group, commented, “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is one of the world’s most recognizable entertainment formats and we’re incredibly excited to welcome it to Seven in 2027. This is a proven franchise with a passionate fan base and we look forward to bringing our own fresh energy and ambition to its next chapter.”