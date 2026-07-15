Alternativa Launch Distribution Label

Alternativa, the non-profit film initiative, introduced its new non-theatrical distribution label, Alternative Distribution.

Led by Avital Lavi, head of Distribution, based in Berlin, the non-profit distribution arm will focus on linear and non-linear broadcast rights while creating a fairer distribution model for filmmakers from the Global South.

Alternativa Distribution has acquired a slate of films: 9-Month Contract directed by Ketevan Vashagashvili, After the Rain (pictured) directed by Jian Fan, A Poet directed by Simón Mesa Soto, Being Olimpia directed by Indira Cato, Bird of a Different Feather directed by Manohara K., Grand Me directed by Atiye Zare Arandi, If Only I Could Hibernate directed by Zoljargal Purevdash, Saba directed by Maksud Hossain, Sunshine directed by Antoinette Jadaone, and The Nature of Invisible Things directed by Rafaela Camelo.

Lavi, head of Distribution at Alternativa Distribution, remarked, “By offering premium titles at accessible pricing, a fair business model and localisation support, we hope to dismantle the structural barriers facing films from or about the Global South, and use the opportunity to connect a wider range of both broadcasters and audiences with high-quality works that inspire critical thinking and dialogue, and hopefully, social change.”