ZDF Co-Produces ‘Hold on Gaston!

ZDF will serve as a co-production partner on the 2D animation series Hold on Gaston!

Based on the Little Unicorn book series and currently in production at Dandelooo’s animation studio Ooolala, the preschool comedy series follows the unicorn Gaston on adventures with friends in the whimsical world of Univille-on-Joy.

Dandelooo oversees worldwide distribution of the series and has secured pre-sales with TV5 Monde in France, TFO in Canada, DR in Denmark, and RÚV in Iceland.

Belgium’s Vivi Film and VRT Ketnet also serve as co-producers. The series is scheduled for delivery in late 2027.