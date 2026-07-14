Venice International Film Festival Honors Ellen Burstyn

The Venice International Film Festival will award actress Ellen Burstyn with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

The Golden Lion award coincides with the screening of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s short film Flesh Impact, a film dedicated to Marilyn Monroe and stars Burstyn.

Burstyn’s 60-year career encompasses film, stage, and television, with roles in the films The Exorcist and Interstellar, among many other notable performances.

The 83rd edition of the Venice International Film Festival will run from September 2-12, 2026.

Burstyn remarked, “Wow! I not only get to travel to one of my top most favorite cities in the whole world. I get to return home carrying a Golden Lion in my arms! The Lifetime Achievement Award from the Venice Film Festival! I feel so honored— so happy — so filled with gratitude! Wow indeed!”