‘Scrambled Up’ Renewed For Season Two

The nationally syndicated game show Scrambled Up has been renewed for a second season.

Co-produced by The Tornante Company, Keller/Noll, Playing Field Entertainment, and Crazy Legs Productions, the easy-to-follow format sees four contestants solve jumbled words and phrases, and the player with the most correct answers earns a shot at a $10,000 grand prize. Emmy-nominated actor, comedian, and TV personality Michael Yo hosts.

The second season will premiere starting September 14 in more than 20 new cities, including Orlando, Cincinnati, and Honolulu.

The show is also available nationwide on Samsung TV Plus. Samsung TV Plus recently launched a Scrambled Up channel exclusive in the U.S. and Canada.