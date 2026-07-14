AMC Global Media To Stream ‘The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only LIVE’ On AMC+

AMC Global Media will present the streaming debut of The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only LIVE on AMC+ on August 23, 2026.

The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only LIVE was the standing-room-only performance to celebrate the premiere of The Vampire Lestat at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. The screening of the premiere event also features original songs from series composer Daniel Hart and performed by Sam Reid.

The Vampire Lestat follows Lestat, played by Reid, on a multi-city tour while he’s haunted by his past. The series currently streams on AMC+.