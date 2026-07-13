Rakuten, SPE Launch 20 FAST Channels

Rakuten TV has announced the launch of twenty new FAST channels in a new deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The twenty free ad-supported channels — a mix of single IP channels and scripted series genre channels — have just been launched across the U.K., Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Austria, the Nordics and the Netherlands.

The new channels include Comedy TV (U.K., Spain, Germany/Austria, Italy, Nordics); Thriller TV (U.K., Germany); Faves (U.K., Spain, Germany/Austria, France, Italy, Nordics, The Netherlands); Dragons’ Den (U.K.) ; Shark Tank (Spain); The Blacklist (Spain, France); Bewitched (Italy); and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (U.K.)

All channels are localized into their respective markets, with the exception of the Nordics, where they are available in English.

These new channels add to Rakuten TV’s FAST line-up of more than 500 unique channels, over 100 of which are Owned & Operated, available in 43 European territories and reaching more than 150 million households.