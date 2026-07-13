Netflix Reveals “Physical 100: France”

Korean series Physical 100 is getting a French adaptation, 100% Physique, for Netflix.

Produced by Banijay France label ALP (Adventure Line Productions), the series will bring together 100 athletes of all ages and from a wide range of sporting backgrounds, including martial arts, bodybuilding, CrossFit, rugby, athletics and more, for the ultimate sports competition with the goal of finding out which athlete is in the best physical shape.

Competing individually or in teams, contestants will take part in XXL Quests that will put their various physical abilities to the test, whether it is endurance, stamina, strength or agility. The overall winner of the competition will take home €200,000 euros.

Building on the Korean original series, the French adaptation joins the expanding franchise, following recent announcements of Physical 100: Sweden, Physical 100: Italy, Physical 100: Mexico, Physical 100: Asia and Physical 100: USA.