KDI’s “Torn Apart” Travels to MENA

Kanal D International continues to strengthen the international rollout of its drama Torn Apart (“Daha 17”) — most recently, the drama was licensed in the MENA region.

Produced by Pastel Film, Torn Apart follows Aras, a young man whose lifelong search for his missing brother leads him to Bodrum, where his fate becomes intertwined with the city’s most powerful family. As long-buried secrets begin to surface, Aras finds himself caught between his quest for the truth and an impossible love with Leyla, the sister of his greatest enemy. Every revelation draws him deeper into a world where loyalty is tested, revenge comes at a price, and nothing is as it seems.

Blending romance, suspense and emotional family drama, Torn Apart explores universal themes of identity, belonging, forgiveness and the unbreakable bonds of family.

Featuring a talented cast led by Çağan Efe Ak, Armağan Oğuz, Nesrin Cavadzade and Ceren Ayruk, the series has quickly established itself as one of Türkiye’s breakout drama successes, building audience momentum with every episode. By its sixth week, Torn Apart achieved 8.19 total rating, maintaining its No. 1 position across all key audience categories for consecutive weeks.

In addition, the series’ premiere attracted 10.3 million YouTube views in three days, while the first five episodes generated 117 million views.