DaVinci Fest to Honor Randall Wallace

The DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) unveiled the line-up for its eighth edition opening night celebration, taking place on September 25, 2026, at the AMC Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Anchoring this year’s event is the presentation of DaVinci’s Visionary Award to writer, director, and producer Randall Wallace.

The Visionary Award, previously bestowed upon beloved industry icon Michael J. Fox in 2024, honors exceptional creative architects of cinema whose enduring bodies of work inspire and transform global audiences.

“Randall Wallace is a true architect of cinema, whose work serves as a powerful inspiration for the film community,” said Chadwick Pelletier, founder and executive director of DIFF. “His epic storytelling has truly stood the test of time, forever defining the art of cinema. It is a profound privilege for DIFF to honor his extraordinary legacy as we kick off our eighth edition.”

The DaVinci International Film Festival’s 2026 edition runs from September 25–26, 2026.

Photos courtesy of DIFF