ChaiFlicks Acquires ‘Kid Sister’ from SevenOne

ChaiFlicks and Seven.One Studios International have entered into a deal for the exclusive SVoD rights for the U.S., U.K. and Australia to both seasons of the comedy series Kid Sister.

Created, written, executive produced by, and starring Simone Nathan (Our Flag Means Death, We Might Regret This), the series will make its debut on ChaiFlicks this fall.

The series, which is semi-autobiographical, follows Lulu (Nathan), an unmarried 29-year-old living with her Jewish family in Auckland, New Zealand, where a national population census famously recorded that there are more Jedis than Jews in the country. Between her family’s incessant pressure to keep their traditions alive and hide her secret relationship with Ollie, her very non-Jewish boyfriend, Lulu struggles to balance her love of family and culture as she attempts to forge her own path forward. Kid Sister was made by Greenstone TV, produced by Emily Aderton, and directed by Aidee Walker.

ChaiFlicks has acquired both seasons of the series, totaling 10 episodes (five per season), approximately 20 minutes each.