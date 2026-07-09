NEM Unveils Dates for Zagreb, Dubrovnik Events

NEM organizers have unveiled the dates for the next editions of their Zagreb and Dubrovnik events.

NEM Zagreb will be held on December 7 and 8, 2026, at the Esplanade Zagreb Hotel, while NEM Dubrovnik will return to the Hotel Dubrovnik Palace from June 7 to June 10, 2027.

“Every edition of NEM continues to raise the bar, and NEM Dubrovnik 2026 marked our biggest edition yet, bringing together more industry leaders, companies, and participants than ever before. This success is a great motivation to keep evolving both of our events and creating platforms that respond to the needs of the industry. With NEM Zagreb continuing to grow as a place where creativity, innovation, and new generations of video creators come together, and NEM Dubrovnik strengthening its position as a leading industry gathering in the CEE region, we are excited for everything ahead,” said Sanja Božić-Ljubičić, NEM founder.

This year’s edition of NEM Zagreb, under the banner “Inspiring Video Creators in CEE,” will explore the future of video across creativity, production, marketing, and AI.

NEM Dubrovnik 2027 will offer once again four days of CEE-focused networking, business meetings, and discussions for studios, broadcasters, streaming platforms, telecommunications companies, content distributors, and technology providers.