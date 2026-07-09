Banijay and All3Media Complete Merger

Banijay Group and RedBird IMI, the joint venture backed by RedBird Capital Partners and Abu Dhabi-based IMI media group, have completed the merger of Banijay Entertainment and All3Media.

Jointly owned by Banijay Group and RedBird IMI, each holding a 50 percent stake, the $8 billion combined company will operate under the Banijay Entertainment name and be consolidated by Banijay Group. The combined headquarters and executive leadership will be located in London.

Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI, becomes chairman, Marco Bassetti continues as CEO of Banijay Entertainment, and Jane Turton, previous CEO of All3Media, is appointed Deputy CEO.

Zucker said: “The completion of this merger marks a new era in global entertainment and creates a new independent leader in that category. With Marco and Jane we have the finest leadership team anywhere and I am excited to watch the company grow. This also marks a milestone for RedBird IMI, in only its third year, to play such a leading role in the global entertainment stage.”