KDI’s ‘Sins and Roses’ Wins Bronze Tower Award

Kanal D International’s drama series Sins and Roses won the Bronze Tower Award in the Drama category at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, an international competition judged by industry professionals from over 30 countries.

Produced by NGM and starring Murat Yıldırım and Cemre Baysel, the drama series, which maintained its position as the No.1 program of the day throughout its entire season in Türkiye, has captured audiences’ attention with its universal themes of love, family, secrets, and personal transformation, creating an emotional connection with viewers across different cultures.

The series follows a successful businessman, Serhat (Murat Yıldırım), whose life shatters when his wife Berrak reveals a devastating secret before falling into a coma. While searching for answers, he crosses paths with a bold florist, Zeynep (Cemre Baysel), leading into a web of betrayal, hidden truths, and romance.

As the international distribution arm of Kanal D, Kanal D International continues to expand the reach of premium Turkish productions across global territories.