‘Terror on Long Island’ for Sky Crime

Dublin and New York-based Peninsula Television has delivered a new documentary series for Sky Crime, exploring one of the most notorious serial killer cases in recent American history.

Terror on Long Island examines the investigation into the Long Island serial killings, a case that shocked communities and remained unsolved for more than a decade. Beginning with the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert in 2010, the series traces how the search for a missing woman led to the discovery of multiple victims along Gilgo Beach, exposing a chilling pattern of violence. Through exclusive interviews with investigators, forensic experts and the victims’ families, the series explores the challenges, controversies and breakthroughs that shaped the investigation.

Sphere Abacus is distributing the three-part series globally.