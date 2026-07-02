Passion’s ‘Virgin Island’ Travels to Germany

Passion Distribution has inked the second international commission of its reality format Virgin Island.

Following its first commission by Dutch public broadcaster BNNVARA, the format has now been adapted for Germany. Produced by RTL Studios for RTL+, the series recently completed filming at a beachfront location in Mexico.

Originally produced by Double Act for Channel 4, Virgin Island — following ten young men and women as they confront their intimacy issues — achieved the channel’s highest consolidated share among 16–34-year-olds. In May 2026, season 2 was the most-watched show of the month for this audience across all U.K. commercial channels.