MIPJunior Unveils 2026 Program

MIPJunior, the international market and conference for kids and family entertainment set to take place October 10-11, 2026, in Cannes, has unveiled its program.

Among this year’s highlights, headliner Gregory Dray, co-founder of Animaj and chairman of LUMEE, will explore how next-generation studios are reinventing legacy IP for digital-native audiences, redefining audience engagement and building global entertainment franchises.

Media strategist Evan Shapiro will present exclusive new data and insights into how families and children consume content, examining the commercial models emerging in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.

Ampere Analysis senior research manager Cyrine Amor will provide an overview of the global kids’ content landscape, while Glance senior research analyst Romy Nicolas will explore how viewing habits evolve from preschool through kids, tweens and teens and how young audiences are engaging with stories across multiple platforms.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior, said: “The next generation of audiences are redefining how content is discovered, consumed and valued. Kids and family entertainment has become one of the most dynamic and innovative sectors of the media business, where new platforms, digital-first brands and evolving business models are constantly reshaping how successful IP is created, distributed and monetized.

As the industry evolves, MIPJunior is evolving with it. This year’s program broadens our editorial focus to better reflect where innovation is happening, across entertainment for young audiences, and places an even greater emphasis on practical business insights. Our ambition is to help the industry not only understand what’s changing but learn from the companies already driving that transformation. Increasingly, the trends emerging in children’s entertainment are influencing the wider entertainment industry, making MIPJunior an essential forum for understanding where the future of content is headed.”

Held immediately ahead of MIPCOM Cannes (October 12-15), MIPJunior is expected to welcome approximately 900 delegates from over 60 countries.