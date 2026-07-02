A+E Korea’s ‘Love In Sync’ To Premiere on July 4

A+E Korea’s new romantic comedy series Love In Sync is set to premiere on July 4, bringing together Kim Myung-soo, Kang Min-ah, Kwon So-hyun and Shin Woo-gyeom in a story about romance, growth and unexpected emotional connection.

Love In Sync follows a woman who lacks empathy and a man burdened by others’ emotions and a man who carries too much of it. Through a surreal phenomenon known as “emotional transference,” the two become emotionally connected and gradually relearn what it means to understand and care for others.

The series is directed by Kim Chil-bong, known for Numbers: Watchers of the Building Forest and The Second Husband, with scripts by Jung Yeon and Kim Sung-rae, presented by A+E Global Media, and produced by WEMAD, LG U+ and MBC C&I.

The rom com will premiere on July 4 on Lifetime Korea, LG U+tv Mobile and Disney+ in Korea. The series will also be available internationally via Disney+ in Japan and Viu across multiple territories in Southeast Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

A+E Korea is leading the production investment and global distribution of the series. Since entering the Korean market in 2017, A+E Korea has invested in 13 K-drama series.