Three New K-Formats on Something Special’s Slate

Seoul-based Something Special has acquired three new Korean formats for international distribution.

The Scout is a singing talent competition format that gives promising vocalists with experience, presence, or past exposure the chance to reach their full star potential. Through industry-level coaching, branded missions, and emotional artist-development journeys, viewers watch singers unlock their potential step by step. The original program was produced by LSC Entertainment for South Korea’s ENA.

From MBN comes From Unknown to Legend, a talent competition that presents comedians, actors, dancer, and performers with emotional backstories. Expert mentorships and fan-driven participation takes viewers along on a dramatic journey where ordinary names are transformed into unforgettable legends.

Granny Goes Global is a heartfelt reality program that begins with a simple but powerful wish – to see grandparents and grandkids – and unfolds into an emotional adventure filled with reunion, discovery, laughter, and love. The format captures what happens when generations reconnect in a new environment. The show, produced by JWonder, aired originally on South Korea’s EBS.