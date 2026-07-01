Secuoya and Telemundo Forge Global Partnership

Secuoya Studios and Telemundo Studios have entered into a global strategic partnership to develop, produce and finance premium Spanish-language content for international audiences.

As part of this collaboration, Secuoya and Telemundo will jointly build a pipeline of new global intellectual property for the U.S., Spain and Latin America.

Under the agreement, Telemundo Studios will hold a first-look option for distribution rights in the U.S., while Secuoya Studios will have first-look rights for Spain and Portugal.

“This partnership with Telemundo Studios marks an important milestone in our international growth strategy,” said José María Caro, chief content officer of Secuoya Studios. “We share a clear vision of the value of Spanish-language storytelling and the importance of developing projects with strong creative foundations and global ambition. We are confident this collaboration will enable us to create premium content with true international reach.”

“At Telemundo Studios, we believe in the power of storytelling to transcend borders,” said Javier Pons, chief content officer & head of Telemundo Studios. “This partnership with Secuoya Studios is a natural step in our strategy to continue expanding premium Spanish-language content with global ambition. We share a creator-first vision built around compelling stories and exceptional talent, and we’re excited to combine our strengths to develop premium content that resonates with audiences around the world.”

The collaboration also contemplates the use of international financing structures, including production incentives, an area where Secuoya Studios has built a strong infrastructure across Spain and Latin America.