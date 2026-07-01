Banijay Inks Drama Deal with Spain’s TVE

Banijay Rights has inked a deal with Spanish public broadcaster TVE for British drama A Woman of Substance.

The eight-part series, produced by The Forge Entertainment and based on the best selling novel by Barbara Taylor Bradford, will air on TVE this summer.

The deal comes as U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a second season of the drama, after season one was Channel 4 streaming’s most-watched drama in five years — with an average audience of three million per episode.

A Woman of Substance stars Brenda Blethyn (Vera, Little Voice) and Jessica Reynolds (House of Guinness, Outlander) as the two versions of Emma Harte — a housemaid turned-mogul, daughter, mother, lover, fighter and a 20th century feminist icon who refused to know her ‘place’. The series finds Emma in 1911, an impoverished ambitious maid in Yorkshire, England, who goes on a dizzying journey to become the world’s richest woman, gazing down from a sprawling luxury New York penthouse.

Banijay Rights has also secured contemporary Italian drama Free Women (Libere Donne) for TVE. The psychological thriller, from Endemol Shine Italy and Rai Fiction and set during the Second World War, explores the fragility of perception and questions a woman’s sanity in a gripping story of justice, marriage and redemption.