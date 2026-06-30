WAWA Summit Set for July 2

The WAWA Audiovisual Summit 2026 — taking place on July 2 at 11:00 AM (Miami time) — will bring together leading media executives for a strategic conversation on the decisions, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of the business.

The session will be hosted by Gabriela Rodríguez, EVP of Content at R Media and WAWA Board Member, alongside Rosemarie Morales, senior manager, Media Content Acquisitions at Claro Video and WAWA Board Member.

Featured speakers include Pablo Ghiglione, VP International Sales, Globo; Gabriela Abdo, coordinator of Advertising Products, Globo; Beth Clearfield, founder, Clearfield Media Consulting and former BBC Studios executive; and Felipe Osorio, SVP of Content Verticals, Canela Media.

Together, they will explore how leading media companies are responding to changing audience behaviors, evolving distribution models, and emerging revenue opportunities. Drawing on real-world experience, they will discuss the strategic decisions, challenges, and lessons — from FAST and AVoD to digital transformation and sustainable business growth.

WAWA — World Audiovisual Women’s Association — is a professional organization composed of women leaders in the audiovisual industry, promoting synergy among its members to generate job opportunities that contribute to building parity.