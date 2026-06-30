Tween Series ‘The Lady Grace Mysteries’ Gets S2 Renewal

Cottonwood Media, Coolabi Productions, ZDF Studios, and BBC Children’s and Education (with support from North East Screen and NEScreen Industries Partnership) have greenlit season two of live-action spy series The Lady Grace Mysteries.

Season one premiered in April on the BBC’s children’s television channel CBBC and BBCiPlayer. Principal photography of the new installment will commence in Brussels this July, later moving to County Durham in the U.K.

In the first season viewers were introduced to 14-year-old Lady Grace Cavendish (Evie Coles), the world’s first female teenage detective working as a private spy for Queen Elizabeth I.

The 13 new episodes of season two will see Grace come face to face with Mary Queen of Scots during a dangerous undercover mission to rescue Sir Francis Drake, realizing that her enemy is just a teenager like her.

The series is based on the eponymous children’s detective fiction novels of the same name, first published in 2004 by Working Partners, part of the Coolabi Group.

Federation Kids & Family and ZDF Studios are handling worldwide sales.

photo credit: Zhou Yuchao