EchoStar’s Dish DBS Restructuring

Dish DBS, EchoStar’s Englewood, Colorado-based satellite pay-TV provider, is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as soon as today (June 30, 2026).

EchoStar, controlled by Charlie Ergen and also the owner of Dish TV and Boost Mobile, has struggled under approximately $25 billion in debt and years of subscriber losses. Through the Chapter 11 process, Dish DBS plans to implement the restructuring agreement it reached earlier this year with key bondholders.

By filing for Chapter 11, Ergen hopes to strengthen the company’s balance sheet following a failed merger with DirecTV and years of litigation with creditors. Restructuring Dish DBS with the support of key bondholders could reduce its satellite-related liabilities while allowing EchoStar to complete multibillion-dollar spectrum sales to AT&T and SpaceX. AT&T has agreed to pay $22.65 billion in cash, while SpaceX has agreed to a $17 billion transaction, with the proceeds expected to be used to pay down a portion of EchoStar’s outstanding debt.

In its most recent quarter, EchoStar reported $2.26 billion in pay-TV revenue, down approximately $260 million from a year earlier. The company also lost about 177,000 pay-TV subscribers during the first quarter of 2026.