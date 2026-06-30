Calinos’ Turkish Drama “Ugly” Travels to Romania

Calinos Entertainment’s Turkish drama series Ugly is now set to air on Kanal D Romania.

Starring Çağlar Ertuğrul and Derya Pınar Ak in the lead roles, Ugly is produced by 25 Film and premiered on Star TV in Türkiye. The series is directed by Burcu Alptekin, known for her work on Golden Boy, together with Merve Çolak.

Commenting on the deal, Aslı Serim, head of Content at Calinos Entertainment, said: “Ugly made a powerful debut in Türkiye and quickly became one of the standout dramas of the season. The first season concluded with very strong ratings, and audiences are already eagerly awaiting the next chapter. We are proud to see this powerful drama continue its international journey with Kanal D Romania. At the heart of the series is a deeply emotional and universal story about love, resilience and transformation. We believe Romanian viewers will feel a strong connection to Meryem’s journey.”

Speaking about the series and its emotional appeal, Ilcnur Agop, Content and Strategy director at Kanal D2 & Content Production manager at Kanal D Romania, added: “The story is much more than a love story; it follows a woman’s transformation, shaped by love, family ties, personal wounds and the relationships that define her journey. We believe these universal themes will also resonate strongly in the international market, particularly with Kanal D’s audience.”

The series follows Meryem Tunalı, who loses her family at a young age and grows up under the care of her mother’s friend, Cennet, alongside Cennet’s son, Kadir, and his two sisters. Labeled “ugly” as a child because of her short hair and worn-out clothes, Meryem grows into a beautiful young woman, yet one thing remains unchanged: her deep love for Kadir.

Years later, Kadir unexpectedly asks Meryem to marry him. But the man standing before her is no longer the person she once knew, and what begins as a sudden proposal soon turns into an emotional journey shaped by love, ambition, power and secrets long buried.