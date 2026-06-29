Talpa’s ‘Most Wanted’ to Be Adapted in France

Talpa Studios has secured a new commission for the reality chase Most Wanted, with French broadcaster M6 ordering a local adaptation for its channel and streaming platform M6+.

The commission marks the format’s launch in France, following adaptations in the Netherlands, Germany and Hungary.

Co-created by Talpa Studios and Signal.Stream, the show will air in France under the title Wanted: Catch Me If You Can and will be produced by Studio 89, the in-house production arm of M6 Group.

The format sees a group of celebrities escape from a high-security prison before embarking on a five-day run across the country. Stripped of phones, money and modern conveniences, they must evade capture while a team of professional hunters uses advanced technology, intelligence gathering and public information to track them down.