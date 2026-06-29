Paris’ Cinemas Against the Heatwave

Independent cinemas in Paris’s 10th arrondissement have launched Ciné-clim, a series of free afternoon screenings in air-conditioned theaters. The screenings take place during the hottest part of the day, between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Priority access is given to people under 25, those over 65, pregnant women, and people with disabilities. Attendees simply need to present identification at the entrance.

Since the initiative was launched — and quickly became a resounding success — a question has been circulating on French social media: Why have three independent cinemas in one Parisian arrondissement done what no national institution has thought to do?

Air-conditioned movie theaters are already distributed throughout the city, requiring no new infrastructure or investment. The initiative only requires two things: staff to keep the theaters open during those hours, and exhibitors willing to offer free screenings and air conditioning to the public.

The City of Paris has incorporated Ciné-clim into a broader package of heatwave measures, alongside “cooling islands,” an air-conditioned room at the town hall, authorized swimming in the Canal Saint-Martin, and extended opening hours for parks and gardens until midnight.