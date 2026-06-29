Nippon TV Launches Global Strategy Division

Japan’s Nippon TV has formed a new Global Strategy division that will drive long-term growth initiatives across IP development, technology, strategic partnerships, and region-specific market strategies.

This new division will work in parallel with the company’s Content Business division, which will continue to spearhead worldwide content sales, format remakes, and global distribution.

Kazuo Takaya, formerly Hulu Japan president, has been appointed as president of Global Strategy, while Satoru Hiramatsu has been promoted to EVP of Content Business. Hiramatsu previously served as MD of the division and will report directly to Tadafumi Shimomura, president, Content Business.

Under this new leadership structure, Nippon TV’s Global Strategy division will place a strong focus on expanding the international scale of Gyokuro Studio, the company’s unscripted content production brand, and AiDi, Nippon TV’s proprietary AI-powered solution.

“Global Business is becoming an increasingly important driver of Nippon TV’s future growth,” said Takaya. “Leveraging our strengths as a global content company, we aim to explore and drive business opportunities worldwide across a diverse range of areas and initiatives. With Gyokuro Studio, we have launched a powerful creative brand that can deliver fresh unscripted formats and ideas to partners around the world such as Majority Rules. With AiDi, we have the opportunity to combine Nippon TV’s production expertise with advanced technology to create new value for the global media and entertainment industry, already proven by its use in major international sports events. I look forward to working closely with partners across the globe to further strengthen the industry.”