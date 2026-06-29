Katrina Halili, Angel Guardian Win World Class Excellence Japan Awards

Sparkle artists Katrina Halili and Angel Guardian were both hailed as Best Actress at the 2026 World Class Excellence Japan Awards for their acting performances.

Katrina received the distinction for her portrayal of Emma in the GMA Afternoon Prime series Mommy Dearest, while Angel was recognized for her performance as Sang’gre Deia in GMA Prime’s recently concluded fantasy drama, Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre.

The Awards ceremony, now in its 10th year, was held on June 18, 2026, at the Heritage Hotel in Pasay City in The Philippines.

Joining the roster of winners was Rio Locsin, who was named Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series for her role in GMA’s primetime action drama The Master Cutter.