Comcast to Split Into Two Companies

Comcast Corporation plans to separate into two independent publicly traded companies spinning off NBCUniversal and Sky from its broadband and wireless business.

NBCUniversal will include the Universal Pictures film studio, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC News, streamer Peacock, the cable channel Bravo, British broadcaster Sky, and the theme parks division.

Comcast will focus on broadband, wireless, and cable television operations.

Co-CEO Brian L. Roberts will continue to be involved in the leadership of Comcast and NBCUniversal, working in partnership with the CEOs of both companies. Current Co-CEO Mike Cavanagh will be the CEO of NBCUniversal and Comcast’s former CFO Michael Angelakis will become the CEO of Comcast, following completion of the separation and in the interim will join as a Strategic Advisor.

The move follows Comcast’s decision in November 2024 to spin off a suite of cable channels, including CNBC and MSNBC (now known as MS NOW) into Versant, a separate company.