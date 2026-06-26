TIFF: The Market Draws Strong Global Participation

TIFF’s inaugural Market — set to take place September 10-16, 2026 — has revealed a robust line-up of more than 150 sellers from every continent that have confirmed their participation.

“We designed the Market to meet the needs of a global sales community seeking more buyer engagement through access to premium screening facilities, cost-effective exhibition solutions, and a compact footprint that reduces travel time and maximizes opportunities for face-to-face meetings,” said Charles Tremblay, head of TIFF: The Market.

The growing list of confirmed sales agencies, including Playtime, CJ Entertainment, Global Constellation, Finecut and SND, demonstrates strong confidence in both the market’s offerings and TIFF’s proven legacy as a hub for sales.

Participants also include some of the foremost national film bodies in the world, including: Screen Australia, Korean Film Council (KOFIC), Unifrance, ICEX, European Film Promotion (EFP), Unijapan, Indigenous Cinema Alliance, BFI, Screen Ireland, AFCI, TAICCA, and Telefilm Canada. The Canada Pavilion will include exclusive programming and representation from agencies, guilds and associations across Canada.

Among the confirmed exhibitors are Goodfellas, AGC Studios, CAA, XYZ Films, WME, FilmNation, and UTA. Companies like Lionsgate, Black Bear, Neon, Gaumont, Pathé Films, Embankment Films, and A24 are also expected to be at TIFF and the Market.

Exhibition spaces will be located at The Metro Convention Center, InterContinental Hotel and The Ritz Carlton, Toronto.